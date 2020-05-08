POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Eugene Wright, 41, 1701 Pasewalk Ave., assault by mutual consent, possession of an open container of alcohol. Patrick Harlan, 53, 500 N. 11th St., driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) – second offense, assault by mutual consent, possession of an open container of alcohol.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 26 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Thursday: 11:19, Sycamore Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 1:25 p.m., Hendricks Street, rescue call, no transport. 2:24 p.m., Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport. 6:12 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:03 p.m., Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport.