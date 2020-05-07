POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
March 6: April Engelbart, 32, 1223 Koenigstein Ave., theft.
Sunday: Laticia Wiebelhaus, 34, 300 S. Willow St., child custody violation.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 23 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Wednesday: 9 a.m., Omaha Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 9:40 a.m., Highland Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:13 Hayes Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:21 a.m., Old Hadar Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:48 p.m., 12th Street, rescue call, accident, no transport. 4:45 p.m., Third Street, fire call, burning leaves.