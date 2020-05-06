POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Michael Johnson, 33, 1220 W. Park Ave., possession of a controlled substance.
Tuesday: JoLyn Eatherton, 27, 302 E. Kaneb Road, possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce), possession of drug paraphernalis.
Accidents
A property damage collision April 14 on South 13th Street damaged a vehicle driven by Gary Schieffer, Osmond, and a vehicle owned by Wayne Criss, Jr., Columbus, and caused an estimated $500 in damage to a cargo trailer owned by Osmond Farm Supply, Osmond.
A collision April 4 on South Sixth Street damaged a vehicle driven by Jadyn Prince, 815 S. Fifth St., and a vehicle owned by Leslie Vidrio, La Vista.
A hit and run collision April 9 on North Fifth Street damage a vehicle owned by Cariass Caballeros Chinchill, 501 Elm St., No. C.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 22 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Tuesday: 8:58 a.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:05 p.m., Highway 81, fire call, false alarm. 4:33 p.m., rescue call, no transport.
Tuesday: 6:21 a.m., Gold Strike Drive, fire call, power line arcing.