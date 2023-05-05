POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Alex Matson, 28, 511 S. Fourth St., Wayne County warrant.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 41 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 10:11 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport. 1:05 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 2:02 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport. 9:40 p.m., North 49th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday: 3:52 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.