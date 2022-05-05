POLICE DIVISION

Bookings

(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)

Wednesday: Ashley Titus, 31, Plainview, driving under suspension.

Thursday: Hailey Race, 23, Pierce, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more).

Police calls

Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 23 calls.

FIRE DIVISION

Fire and Rescue unit calls

Wednesday: 9:29 a.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:51 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:35 a.m., South First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:33 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:01 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.

