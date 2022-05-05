POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Ashley Titus, 31, Plainview, driving under suspension.
Thursday: Hailey Race, 23, Pierce, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more).
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 23 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 9:29 a.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:51 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:35 a.m., South First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:33 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:01 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.