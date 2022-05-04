POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
Tuesday: Paxton Prauner, 24, 701 W. Maple Ave., Apt. 3, driving under the influence. Jessica Burgess, 41, 713 S. Eighth St., concealing the death of another person, false reporting. Tanner Barnhill, 21, 1320 Galeta Ave., Apt. C, concealing the death of another person.
Wednesday: Brandon Wunderlich, 21, 705 Hayes Ave., obstruction. Taylor Privett, 19, 2804 Rolling Hills Drive, minor in possession of alcohol, obstructing a police officer.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 34 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 7:48 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 8:34 a.m., South Victory Road, burn permit check. 9:12 a.m., 844th Road, burn permit check.