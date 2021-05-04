POLICE DIVISION
Accidents
A collision April 23 damaged a building on the 600 block of West Omaha Avenue.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 33 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 10:45 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:45 a.m., North Pine Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:11 p.m., Northdale Drive, rescue call, no transport. 4:15 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:11 p.m., North 25th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.