POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday, April 28: Marlin Smith, 19, 1008 S. 6th St., Apt. B, warrant, driving under suspension.
Friday: Opal Lehmann, 36, Homeless, driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a conrolled substance, possession of drug paraphanelia, refusal. Shay Castens, 21, 1203 1/2 S. 5th St., reckless driving, possession of marijuana - third offense, possession of drug paraphernalia. Jennifer Mundahl, 900 S. 2nd St., warrant, no valid registration, no proof of insurance, failure to appear.
Saturday: Nathaniel Mahlin, 19, Madison, reckless driving, motor vehicle flight to avoid arrest, obstruction of a peace officer, leaving an accident scene, no proof of insurance. Mario Rogel-Sanchez, Madison, warrants, shoplifting $0-$200, failure to appear, driving under suspension, obstruction of a peace officer.
Sunday: Tiffany Robinson, 24, 106 S. West St., warrant. Seth Wantoch, Madison, warrant, failure to return library materials.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 90 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Saturday: 1:09 p.m., Harris Drive, rescue call, no transport. 9:41 p.m., 13th Street, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday: 7:20 a.m., Chesnut Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:57 a.m., 27th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:35 p.m., Clearfield Street, hazardous material alarm. 3:19 p.m., Clearfield Street, hazardous material alarm. 6:00 p.m., Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:38 p.m., Westbrook Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:45 p.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.