POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Chelsea Carman, 27, Oakdale, driving under suspension, no brake lights.
Saturday: Julio Ordonez-Pablo, 28, 115 N. 25th St., No. 2, driving under revocation, false reporting.
Sunday: Safaa Mohammed, 22, 705 Forest Drive, five Stanton County warrants.
Monday: Nedy Guerra Cardenas, 50, 923 S. Fifth St., driving during revocation.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Monday, police responded to 124 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 11:36 a.m., South First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:08 p.m., Highway 35, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:26 p.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:20 p.m., 560th Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.\!q
Sunday: 12:51 a.m., Impala Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:55 a.m., West Prospect Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:54 a.m., South Chestnut Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:04 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:12 p.m., Logan Street, odor investigation.
Monday: 12:24 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:37 a.m., Woodhurst, rescue call, no transport. 1:50 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 6:35 a.m., West Maple Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:58 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport. 7:49 a.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:08 p.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 2:52 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:41 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:08 p.m., West Phillip Avenue, permit check.