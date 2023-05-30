POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Justin Zohner, 42, 1208 W. Norfolk Ave., inhaling intoxicating substances.
Sunday: John Blaylock Jr., 58, Lexington, North Carolina, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Terry Anderson, 55, 118 E. Phillip Ave., open alcohol container.
Police calls
From Friday through Monday, police responded to 128 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 6:58 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 7:49 a.m., West Bluff Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 8:57 p.m., Country Club Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 11:58 a.m., East Nucor Road, fire; 12:05 p.m. 557th Avenue. rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 2:18 p.m., S. 11th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 4:37 p.m., Prospect Avenue, rescue call, injury accident; 9:23 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 11:37 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday: 8:54 a.m., fire, garage fire; 11:05 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 12:08 p.m., Stanton, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 12:36 p.m., Crown Road, rescue call, no transport; 1:12 p.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 2:14 p.m., South First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 5:31 p.m., Highway 81 and 834th Road, smoke in area; 8:48 p.m., 836th Road, brush fire; 9:59 p.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 11 a.m., South Fifth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 11:57 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 1:54 p.m., Country Club Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 2:51 p.m., West Walnut Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 3:10 p.m., Dover Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 4:41 p.m., West Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, no transport; 5:19 p.m., South 13th Street, false alarm; 6:12 p.m., West Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 9:32 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 12:13 a.m., West Meadow Ridge, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 12:13 a.m., Miller Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.