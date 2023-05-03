POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between midnight to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to 38 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 8:57 a.m. Lakewood Drive, transpotrted to Faith Regional Health Services; 10:21 a.m., Riverfront Road, fire call; 1:43 p.m. Impala Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 4:03 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 6:43 p.m. North Victory Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 9:42 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 11:55 p.m., South 12th Street, rescue call, no transport; Wednesday: 12:18 a.m., Village Green Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 1:35 a.m., West Nebraska Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 6:04 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.