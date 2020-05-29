POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday, Elijah McKeown, 24, 405 E. Dittrick St., driving under the influence, 1st +.15.
Wednesday, Jeanann Carter, 51, 609 .S. 18th st #8 3rd degree assault.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. midnight Thursday, police responded to 31 calls for service.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Wednesday, 5:25 a.m., First Street, rescue call, no transport. 4:19 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 10:11 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.