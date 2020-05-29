POLICE DIVISION

Bookings

(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)

Thursday, Elijah McKeown, 24, 405 E. Dittrick St., driving under the influence, 1st +.15.

Wednesday, Jeanann Carter, 51, 609 .S. 18th st #8 3rd degree assault.

Police calls

Between 6 a.m. midnight Thursday, police responded to 31 calls for service.

FIRE DIVISION

Fire and Rescue Unit Calls

Wednesday, 5:25 a.m., First Street, rescue call, no transport. 4:19 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 10:11 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.

