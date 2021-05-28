POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Henry Nabors, 53, 2021 Ferguson Ave., false reporting, Madison County warrant (failure to appear).
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 34 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 4:57 a.m., South Chestnut Street, rescue call, no transport. 5:39 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 6:15 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:37 a.m., Isabelle Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:15 p.m., Driftwood Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:30 p.m., East Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.