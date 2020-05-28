POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m., and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 36 calls for service.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Monday, 10:45 a.m., North Eighth Street, rescue call, no transport; 12:22 p.m., South Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 4:35 p.m., Country Club Road, rescue call, no transport; 4:55 p.m., South Ninth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 11:11 p.m., McIntosh Road, fire call, false alarm.
Tuesday, 4:07 a.m., North Eighth Street, rescue call, no transport; 8:36 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional, assisted by fire unit; 11:52 a.m., Phillip Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 11:55 a.m., Fourth Street and Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport, assisted by fire unit; 1:59 p.m., Fifth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 2:09 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 11:51 p.m., First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.