POLICE DIVISION

Bookings (Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)

Thursday: Trevor Pollard, 36, Randolph, driving during revocation. Justis Calkins, 24, 302 Trail Ridge Road, driving under suspension, no motorcycle license, speeding.

Police calls

Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 26 calls.

FIRE DIVISION

Fire and Rescue unit calls

Thursday: 8:08 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:37 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:55 p.m., South Sixth Street, carbon monoxide detector. 11:27 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.

Friday: 12:14 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:45 a.m., South 22nd Drive, rescue call, no transport. 3:40 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport.

