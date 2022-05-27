POLICE DIVISION
Bookings (Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Trevor Pollard, 36, Randolph, driving during revocation. Justis Calkins, 24, 302 Trail Ridge Road, driving under suspension, no motorcycle license, speeding.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 26 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 8:08 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:37 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:55 p.m., South Sixth Street, carbon monoxide detector. 11:27 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday: 12:14 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:45 a.m., South 22nd Drive, rescue call, no transport. 3:40 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport.