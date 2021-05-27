POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Corwin Latchie, 42, 1404 Country Club Road, No. 13, Madison County warrant for theft, failure to appear. Marque Vanfleet, 29, 209 S. 13th Place, driving under suspension, open alcohol container. Jeremie Jung, 33, 812 S. 11th St., criminal mischief. Wilson Lopez, 22, driving under the influence, open container of alcohol, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 34 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 11:08 a.m., Market Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 1:08 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:23 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:17 p.m., First Street and Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 4:43 p.m., Grant Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday: 4:57 a.m., South Chestnut Street, rescue call, no transport. 5:39 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:15 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:37 a.m., Isabelle Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.