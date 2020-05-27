POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday, Jal Wal, Blaine, Minnesota, theft-shoplifting $0-500, Hamilton County warrant for possession of marijuana less one ounce, drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
Monday, Duop Pidor, 24, Eagan, Minnesota, reckless driving, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance.
Thursday, Pedro Valadez, 37, 1106 W. Park Ave., criminal mischief.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 44 calls for service.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Sunday, 7:38 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 7:46 a.m., Oak Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 9:31 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 11:14 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 2:02 p.m., East Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 5:10 p.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 6:04 p.m., North Airport Road, accident, assisted by fire unit; 8:09 p.m., Syracuse Avenue, reuse call, no transport.