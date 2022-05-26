POLICE DIVISION
Bookings (Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
May 16: Mario Estacuy Ortiz, 31, Grand Island, leaving the scene of an accident.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 33 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 10 a.m., Second Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:18 a.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:46 p.m., Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:45 p.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:28 p.m., Square Turn Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:39 p.m., Market Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday: 4:51 a.m., 11th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.