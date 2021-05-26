POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
May 16: Gordon Davidson, 26, Lincoln, driving during revocation, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 19: Noelia Delara, 21, 808 S. 14th Place, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 20: Ocxiel Rangel, 37, 407 S. Third St., driving under suspension.
Tuesday: Curtis Wright, 39, homeless, Madison County warrant, possession of a methamphetamine. Jonathan Estrada-Montoya, 34, 1113 S. First St., driving under suspension. Elijah Mitchell, 27, 203 N. Ninth St., possession of marijuana.
Wednesday: Howard Parson, 32, 1107 S. 10th St., driving under suspension.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 41 calls.