POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday, Tahashaye Canty-Neely, 30, 826 S Seventh St., driving during revocation.
Monday, Logan Wegner, 18, Stanton, delivery of a controlled substance (LSD) to a person under the age of 18.
Sunday, Jana Hellbusch, 38, 2120 Sheridan, third degree domestic assault.
Saturday, Lucas Maggart, 29, homeless, terroristic threats, second degree assault of an officer, resisting arrest, obstructing.
Saturday, Marsean Edwards, 21, 204 S. 10th St., strangulation, burglary, protection order violation.
Criminal Mischief, Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Friday, Kyler Jahnke, 22, 705 Wood St., third degree assault.
May 19, Melissa Valdez, 32, 102 Sycamore, driving while intoxicated, third offense.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m., Friday and midnight Monday, police responded to 152 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Tuesday, 4:07 a.m., North Eighth Street, rescue call, no transport.
Monday, 10:45 a.m., North Eighth Street, rescue call, no transport; 12:22 p.m., South Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 4:35 p.m., Country Club Road, rescue call, no transport; 4:55 p.m., South Ninth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 11:11 p.m., McIntosh Road, fire call, false alarm.
Sunday, 4:03 a.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 4:06 a.m., South Pierce Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 7:38 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 7:46 a.m., Oak Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 9:31 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 11:14 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 2:02 p.m., East Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 5:10 p.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 6:04 p.m., North Airport Road, accident, assisted by fire unit; 8:09 p.m., Syracuse Avenue, reuse call, no transport.