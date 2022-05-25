POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Damian Busskohl, 20, 2210 W. Madison Ave., Butler County warrant.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 38 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 7:10 a.m., Suburban Drive, rescue call, no transport. 10:16 a.m., West Maple Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:57 p.m., Miles Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:21 p.m., East Prospect Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 2:21 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 4:29 p.m., Highway 275 bypass, rescue call, no transport. 6:12 p.m., South Third Street, odor investigation. 6:57 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:51 p.m., Eldorado Road, rescue call, no transport. 10:35 p.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday: 12:11 a.m., 849th Road, mutual aid rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:03 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport.