POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Dominic Juarez, 19, 307 S. Third St., Madison County warrant.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 40 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Sunday: 5:10 a.m., Glenn Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:21 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:23 p.m., West Omaha Avenue, false alarm. 6:44 p.m., East Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:06 p.m., Village Green Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 12:39 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 6:43 a.m., Cottage Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:32 a.m., Woodhurst Drive, rescue call, no transport. 11:34 a.m., First Street and Omaha Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 2:42 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:32 p.m., Highways 24 and 275, rescue call, no transport. 5:52 p.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:47 p.m., Glenn Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 12:40 a.m., Parker Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:21 a.m., North Ninth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:28 a.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.