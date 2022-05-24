POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 44 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 8:24 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, no transport. 11:35 a.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:06 p.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:47 p.m., Old Highway 8, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:23 p.m., Chestnut Street, rescue call, no transport. 4:44 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:15 p.m., South Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 12:11 a.m., North Boxelder Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:08 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:13 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:05 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.