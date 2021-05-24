POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Nathan Brandt, 28, 1406 Lakewood Drive, No. 3, procuring alcohol to a minor. Haley Juracek, 19, 1719 Hilltop Drive, minor in possession.
Saturday: Shon King, 39, 613 Elm Ave., No. 2, possession of marijuana.
Sunday: Rashid Perry, 22, 304 N. 12th St., criminal mischief.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 50 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday, 12:25 a.m., South Second Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 1:46 a.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Servics; 2:20 a.m., North Highway 81, rescue call, no transport; 4:19 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, no transport. Saturday: 8:56 a.m., Highway 24, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:53 a.m., South Pine Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:03 p.m., Verges Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:45 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, no transport. 8:18 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:11 p.m., 14th Street and Prospect Avenue, fire call, odor. 11:19 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:48 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, no transport.