POLICE DIVISION
Bookings (Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
May 16: Kaden Knoell, 18, 1613 Westwick Drive, third-degree assault.
Friday: Keithen Ragland, 28, 413 Lincoln Ave., driving under suspension, no valid registration, no proof of insurance. Casidee Roeber, 19, 1503 Glenmore Drive, No. 201, child abuse.
Saturday: Kasey Fry, 29, 608 S. Ninth St., Adams County probation detainer.
Sunday: Kaden Bear, 19, 1006 W. Norfolk Ave., driving under the influence, willful reckless driving, minor in possession. Elijah Biel, 28, 4106 Baldwin Ave., Apt. 2, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, no valid registration, expired in-transit decals.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 116 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 8:31 a.m., East Prospect Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 8:38 a.m., Vicki Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:24 a.m., Golf View Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:16 p.m., South 20th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:33 p.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday: 3:03 a.m., Southern Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:01 a.m., South 11th Street, rescue call, no transport. 6:13 a.m., J Paul Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:33 a.m., West Omaha Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 12:03 p.m., North Cottonwood Street, rescue call, no transport. 2:23 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:49 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:14 p.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 11:40 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 1:40 a.m., Imperial Road and 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.