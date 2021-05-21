POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Noelia Delara, 19, 808 S. 14th St., possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana — more than 1 ounce. Gordon Davidson, 26, Lincoln, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana — more than 1 ounce.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 37 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 10:48 p.m., Market Lane, rescue call, no transport. 11:30 p.m., Glen Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Friday: 5:19 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.