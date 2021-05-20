POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Sheila Reyna, 18, 1007 N. 10th St., obstructing a police officer.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 45 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 7:52 a.m., South Chestnut Street, rescue call, no transport. 12:02 p.m., Madison Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 1:13 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:09 p.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport.