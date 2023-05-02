POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Juan Garcia, 23, 1402 Lakewood Drive, Apt. B2, third-degree assault.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 48 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 6:52 a.m., Glenn Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:45 a.m., West Madison Avenue, public service. 10:12 a.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 1:42 p.m., North 27th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:35 p.m., South Ninth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:12 p.m., North Fifth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:19 p.m., Pierce Street, rescue call, no transport. 6:27 p.m., South 14th Place, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:46 p.m., North Pine Street and Braasch Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:49 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 1:43 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, no transport.