POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Saturday: Vada Kruse, 20, 1414 S. Third St., minor in possession of alcohol. Kayla Chambers, 19, 502 S. 14th St., minor in possession of alcohol. Ryder Anderson, 19, 104 Driftwood Drive, minor in possession of alcohol. William Siegel, 65, 1001 W. Norfolk Ave., possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 92 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 2:39 p.m., Lodgeview Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:32 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 12:13 a.m., South 13th Street, arcing power lines. 3:01 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 3:33 a.m., South Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:30 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport. 11:56 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:36 p.m., Kelland Drive, burn permit check. 2:56 p.m., South 13th Place, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:50 p.m., Ta Ha Zouka Road, rescue call, no transport.
Monday: 12:33 a.m., Fox Ridge Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.