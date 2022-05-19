POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Chase Jensen, 19, 704 S. Eighth St., possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday police responded to 37 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 7:40 a.m., South Chestnut Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:23 a.m., East Maple Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 9:58 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 1:03 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:37 p.m., North Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:40 p.m., South Fourth Street, rescue call, no transport.
Thursday: 12:39 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport.