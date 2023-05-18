POLICE DIVISION

Bookings

(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)

May 17: Brandon Sasser, 40, 700 E. Park Ave., driving under suspension.

Accidents

A collision May 14 with a parked trailer damaged a vehicle owned by Charles Harper, 202 S. Birch St.

Police calls

Between midnight to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to 35 calls.

FIRE DIVISION

Fire and Rescue unit calls

7:26 a.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 8:02 a.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, no transport; 8:58 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 11:23 a.m. Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 11:37 a.m., Ta-Ha-Zouka Road, no transport; 12:09 p.m., North First Street, no transport; 12:45 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue-assist, transported to Faith Regional; 12:56 p.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 9 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.

