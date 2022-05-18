POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Sunday, May 15: Adrian Gallegos, 19, 801 S. 14th Place, minor in consumption; Dishanti Jones, 19, 100 W. Sycamore, minor in consumption.
Accidents
A collision April 28 on South 13th Street damaged vehicles driven by Jeffrey Gibson, Steele City, and Nicholas Kuchar, 83679 555th Ave.
A collision April 29 on East Benjamin Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Tyreen Furagganan, Bloomfield, and Antonio Chavez, 202 Brentwood Drive.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 42 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 9:08 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 10:06 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 10:50 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, transported to Faith Regional; 12:18 p.m. 549th Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 12:56 p.m., East Monroe Avenue, fire-assist, arcing power line; 1:07 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 3:28 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 4:42 p.m., West Prospect Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.