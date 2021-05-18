POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Jonathan Jensen, 33, Norfolk, driving under suspension, open alcohol container, no proof of ownership, no valid registration.
Accidents
A collision May 5 on the 1100 block of West Omaha Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Shyann Rohloff Levos, 313 N. 12th St., and Jane Cleveland (not present), 806 S. Second St.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 26 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 10:34 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, fire assist, odor investigation. 10:55 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:59 a.m., East Sycamore Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:50 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:14 p.m., West Omaha Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 3:43 p.m., South Sixth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:13 p.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 6:19 p.m., Old Highway 8, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:44 p.m., South Eighth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:44 p.m., South 10th Street, rescue call, no transport.
Tuesday: 3:41 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.