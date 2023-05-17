POLICE DIVISION

Police calls

Between midnight to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to 34 calls.

FIRE DIVISION

Fire and Rescue unit calls

Tuesday: 7:05 a.m., McIntosh Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 7:26 a.m., rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 10:27 a.m., Hayes Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 1:26 p.m., West Phillip Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional;  6:03 p.m., South 13th Street, fire-assist, gas odor; 6:42 p.m., South Third Street, rescue call, no transport; 6:51 p.m., East Meadow Ridge, fire assist, grill fire.

In other news