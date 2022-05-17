POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
May 17: Tyler Labenz, 30, 2808 Ruth Ann Circle, Madison County warrant.
May 14: Rashid Perry, 22 303 S. 10th St., three Madison County warrants; Michael Keck, 35, 42245 U.S. Highway 20, Ainsworth, DUI over .15, refusal to submit, IIIA felony; Rafael Mendez-Barrara, 26, 904 Riverfront Road, Apt. 18, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, no valid registration; Emily Anderson, 31, Lincoln, criminal trespass, second degree.
May 13: Emily Anderson, 31, 4201 S. 52nd St., assault of health care worker.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 52 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday, 8:33 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 9:15 am., East Benjamin Avenue, check burn permit; 4:01 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 6:39 p.m., South First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; Tuesday, 4:20 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.