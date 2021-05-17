POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Shawn Hutchison, 49, 1208 W. Norfolk Ave., possession of marijuana. Ryadale Murray, 32, 1007 N. Sixth St., No. 6, driving under suspension.
Friday: Jonnathan Red Owl Cutts, 23, 2000 W. Madison Ave., driving during revocation. Selena Rodriguez, 22, 106 Jefferson Ave., driving under suspension. Justin Shores, 46, 305 N. Ninth St., second-degree criminal trespassing, urinating in public.
Saturday: Nicklas Meis, 32, 424 Hastings Ave., driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense.
Sunday: Manuel Alonzo Jimon, 19, 309 N. Pine St., minor in possession, open alcohol container, no operator’s license, red light violation. Travis Fisher, 41, 2711 Harold Circle, driving under the influence.
Monday: Austin Case, 23, 812 N. 10th St., No. 9, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 107 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 7:16 a.m., Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:16 a.m., First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:21 p.m., Fairview Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:22 p.m., Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:25 p.m., 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:50 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:55 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 10:02 a.m., McKinley Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:09 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:43 p.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:09 p.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue cal, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 12:06 a.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:24 a.m., 12th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:26 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.