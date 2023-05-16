POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 29 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 10:16 a.m., South Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:49 a.m., West Prospect Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:50 a.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 3:29 p.m., Vicki Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:48 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 5:17 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:33 p.m., South Sixth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:55 p.m., South Seventh Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 5:36 a.m., West Meadow Ridge Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.