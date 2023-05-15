POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Richard Goding, 43, 220 W. Norfolk Ave., disorderly conduct, littering.
Saturday: Benjamin Smith, 25, 900 S. First St., driving under the influence, driving during revocation. Jessica Oliver, 38, Council Bluffs, Iowa, driving under the influence — second offense.
Sunday: Nathan Brandt, 30, 814 S. 11th St., driving under the influence — second offense, driving during revocation.
Accidents
A collision April 28 in a parking lot in the 2600 block of South 13th Street damaged a vehicle owned by Joseph Lichty, Neligh, and a parked, unattended vehicle owned by the City of Norfolk.
A collision May 1 with mailboxes in the 1300 block of East Maple Avenue damaged a vehicle owned by Sara Abler, 1000 Woodcrest Drive.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 104 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 6:57 a.m., Jefferson Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 1:17 p.m., East Park Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 2:08 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:53 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 3:31 a.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport. 6:29 a.m., McIntosh Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:14 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 5:15 a.m., North 13th Place, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.