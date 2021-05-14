POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 40 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 9:47 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:37 a.m., North 29th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:22 a.m., North Third Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:14 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday: 12:06 a.m., North Eighth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:25 a.m., West Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:50 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.