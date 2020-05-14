POLICE DIVISION
Accidents
A collision April 25 on South Seventh Street damaged vehicles driven by Karen Nielsen, 5008 W. Sherwood Road, and Noah Wattier, 2216 S. First St.
A collision May 1 on East Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Jane Dewey, Wayne, and Wyatt Renner, Wisner.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 29 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Wednesday: 9:01 a.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:48 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, fire call, false alarm. 4:01 p.m., Pine Street, fire call, illegal burning.
Thursday: 12:59 am., Westide Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport. 5:06 a.m., Charolais Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.