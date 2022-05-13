POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 24 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday, 7:07 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 9:19 a.m., Blaine Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 9:56 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 10:56 a.m., North Hickory, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 11:04 a.m., Lakewood Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 4:07 p.m., East Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 4:36 p.m. Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 4:45 p.m., Krenzien Drive, false alarm; 4:55 p.m., 13th Street and Taylor Avenue, car fire; 5:16 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.