POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Landon Batenhorst, 27, 2100 Clearfield Dr., theft ($0-$500). Michael Detty, 34, 706 W. Koenigstein, Colfax County warrant - operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, speeding. Brandie Smith, 30, 308 E. Woodland Ave., negligent driving.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 40 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 10:33 a.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call. 12:43 p.m., Eighth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:57 p.m., Sixth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:22 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 5:52 p.m., 13th Street, rescue call, injury accident, transported to Faith Regional.