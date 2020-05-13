POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Francisco Lara, 26, 925 S. 13th Place, warrant.
Accidents
A collision April 21 on South 13th Street damaged vehicles driven by Juan Price, 83706 555th Ave., and Kandi Wragge, Creston.
A property damage collision April 21 on North 18th Street damage a vehicle driven by Brayden Lammers, 1707 W. Benjamin Ave., and caused an estimated $1,500 in damage to a power line pole owned by the City of Norfolk, 1101 N. 18th St.
A collision April 23 on South 13th Street damaged vehicles driven by Gary Zimmer, Pierce, and Kevin Gruhot, Mesa, Arizona.
A collision April 22, on Riverside Blvd. damaged vehicles driven by Deborah Flessner, 1700 W. Pasewalk Ave., No. 506, and Christopher Ritter, 220 W. Norfolk Ave., No. 13.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 26 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Tuesday: 5:26 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, fire call, rescue-assist. 9:35 p.m., West Taylor Avenue, fire call, false alarm.
Wednesday: 12:07 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 2:00 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.