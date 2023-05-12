POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 53 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 8:05 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 8:23 a.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:29 a.m., 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:52 p.m., Maple Avenue, fire. 5:40 p.m., Madison Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 9:05 p.m., First Street, rescue call, no transport.
Friday: 4:31 a.m., 11th Street, rescue call, no transport.