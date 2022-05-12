POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday, May 11, Harlee Pufahl, 29, 3706 Lakeview Drive, Norfolk, driving under restraint.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 54 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 7:22 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 2:50 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 7:08 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 8:11 p.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday: 3:02 a.m., North Ninth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 3:23 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 4:45 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport; 5:07 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, no transport.