POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Roger Parks, 25, Stanton, driving under suspension. Ethan Taylor, 32, 85472 561st Avenue, driving during revocation. Jordan Lopez, 20, 307 S. 14th St., possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Richard Brand, 58, 1400 W. Norfolk Avenue, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense.
Tuesday: Cody Nuesch, 24, 1100 Hespe Drive, No. 203, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), open alcohol container.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 27 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 10:25 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:38 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:54 p.m., Market Lane, rescue call, no transport. 1:17 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport. 4:03 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:31 p.m., North 33rd Street, rescue call, no transport. 7:14 p.m., Fifth Street and Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 11:05 p.m., Darrus Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.