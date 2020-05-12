POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Mekayla Keenan, 33, Omaha, terroristic threats, use of a weapon to commit a felony. Jacob Hermann, 34, 611 S. 10th St., criminal mischief, disturbing the peace, obstruction, resisting arrest. Jaidyn Jones, 19, 900 S. 16th St., No. 1, Warrant for failure to appear. Rachael Menish, 23, 309 Oakbrook Drive, driving under revokation, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuan (less than 1 ounce), possession of drug parpahernalia.
Accidents
A hit and run collision April 18 on North 25th Street caused an estimated $50 in damages to a mailbox owned by Wendell Newcomb, 602 N. 25th St.
A collision April 19 on West Pasewalk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by McKenzie Curtis, 123 Jefferson Ave., and Tyler Hulse, 404 Broadmoor Drive.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 26 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Monday: 1:21 p.m., 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 8:11 p.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:14 p.m., Jefferson Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:16 p.m., Ta Ha Zouka Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:52 p.m., 7th Street, Rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.