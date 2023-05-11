POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
May 3: Cody Hilliard, 19, 607 Opal Lane, procuring alcohol to a minor.
Saturday: Brian McGillivray, 52, 902 S. 14th Place, driving under the influence.
Sunday: Joe Kleve, 63, 309 N. Ninth St., disturbing the peace.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 38 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 8:34 a.m., East Grove Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 9:41 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:47 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:16 a.m., 18th Street and Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:07 p.m., South Second Street, rescue call, no transport. 9 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 9:42 p.m., West Michigan Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday: 1:49 a.m., South 16th Street, rescue call, no transport. 6:29 a.m., Market Lane, hazardous materials response.