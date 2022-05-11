POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday, May 9, John Rusk Jr., 27, 602 S. Eight St., no proof of insurance, no valid registration; Jorge Rios-Perez, 35, 508 S. Nebraska St., no valid registration; Abigail Aguilar, 21, 674 9th Ave., Columbus, no valid registration; Thursday, May 5, Dustin Peterson, 405 W. Park Ave., Madison County Warrant Obstructing a Peace Officer; Wednesday, May 4, Aaron Henrickson, 38, 705 Nutmeg, protection order violation.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to 68 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Tuesday, 3:54 p.m., Suburban Drive, rescue call, fire assist, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 3:57 p.m. Elm Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 5:43 p.m., South 17th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; Wednesday, 1:46 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 4:09 a.m., Skyview Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.