POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
April 13: Gabriel Gonzales, 18, 309 W. Bluff Ave., possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Neptali Ramirez, 19, 1008 Pierce St., minor in possession, open container of alcohol, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, traffic control signal violation. Miguel Hernandez, 19, 609 S. First St., possession of marijuana. Angel Rodriguez, 18, 221 Jefferson Ave., possession of marijuana. Gabriel Sanchez-Maldonado, 18, 213 E. Klug Ave., possession of marijuana.
Monday: Roger Parks, 25, Stanton, driving under suspension. Ethan Taylor, 32, 85472 561st Avenue, driving during revocation. Jordan Lopez, 20, 307 S. 14th St., possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Richard Brand, 58, 1400 W. Norfolk Ave., driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense.
Tuesday: Cody Nuesch, 24, 1100 Hespe Drive, #203, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), open alcohol container.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 27 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 8:57 a.m., West Phillip Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 4:16 p.m., Hayes Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:34 p.m., West Omaha Avenue, dumpster fire. 7:05 p.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 12:09 a.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 2:15 a.m., West Prospect Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.